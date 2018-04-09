Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price

News coverage about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 45.1750817209752 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,473,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,865. The stock has a market cap of $195,995.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

