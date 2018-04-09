WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about WABCO (NYSE:WBC) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WABCO earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 44.571890566302 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

WBC traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.04. 81,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23. WABCO has a fifty-two week low of $111.68 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,938.33, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.52 million. WABCO had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WABCO will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WABCO in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $162.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.07.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $114,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,781.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

