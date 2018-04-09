Cobra Electronics (COBR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Cobra Electronics (NASDAQ:COBR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cobra Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.6375168187641 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics Corporation is a designer and marketer of two-way mobile communications and mobile navigation products in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company operates through the Cobra Consumer Electronics (Cobra) business segment, which sells under the COBRA brand name, and Performance Products Limited (PPL) business segment, which sells under the SNOOPER brand name.

