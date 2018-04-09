Dover (NYSE:DOV) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Dover (NYSE:DOV) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dover earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4339338276816 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Dover to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $93.00. 1,361,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,390.81, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $76.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $93,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,516 shares in the company, valued at $888,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Burns bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.51 per share, with a total value of $49,730.10. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,611.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-dover-dov-share-price-updated.html.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.