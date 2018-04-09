EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Headlines about EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnPro Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4231586251425 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,656.37, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.06. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $94.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.10 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.39%. analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other news, SVP Steven R. Bower purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.54 per share, with a total value of $75,540.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,453.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-enpro-industries-npo-share-price-updated.html.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.