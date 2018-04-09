Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News stories about Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Government Properties Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.070814088125 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

GOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Government Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,217.50, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Government Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

