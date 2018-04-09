Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Helmerich & Payne earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4985571434979 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $65.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $65.90. 880,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $7,125.33, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

In related news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $716,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

