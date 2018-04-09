Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KB Financial Group (KB) Stock Price

Media coverage about KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KB Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.9247957766382 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of KB traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 223,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,282. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $21,830.60, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-kb-financial-group-kb-stock-price.html.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Retail Banking Operations, Corporate Banking Operations, Other Banking Operations, Credit Card Operations, Investment and Securities Operations, and Life Insurance Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.