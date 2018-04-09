Media headlines about Kinder Morgan Management (NYSE:KMR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan Management earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.5753104678248 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Management stock remained flat at $$104.71 during trading on Monday. Kinder Morgan Management has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $104.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kinder Morgan Management (KMR) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-kinder-morgan-management-kmr-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Kinder Morgan Management Company Profile

Kinder Morgan Management, LLC is a limited partner in Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P (KMP), and manages and controls its business and affairs pursuant to a delegation of control agreement. Kinder Morgan G.P., Inc, of which Kinder Morgan, Inc indirectly owns all of the outstanding common equity, is the general partner of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.