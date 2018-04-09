Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Share Price

Media headlines about Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pyxis Tankers earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0272478040505 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PXS remained flat at $$1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 32,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

