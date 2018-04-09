Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News headlines about Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1083899621573 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

QGEN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. 140,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,354. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $7,127.75, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.48 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-qiagen-qgen-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.