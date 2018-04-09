Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SolarWinds (SWI) Share Price

Media coverage about SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SolarWinds earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.2217732022699 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE SWI opened at $59.98 on Monday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $60.02.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds, Inc (SolarWinds) is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-class information technology (IT), infrastructure management software to IT and DevOps professionals in organizations of all sizes. Its products categories include network management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of network infrastructure; systems management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of applications, physical and virtual servers, storage and databases; MSP, which is used by managed service providers to monitor and manage the IT infrastructure of their end clients, SMBs, and cloud, its cloud-based products, which are used to monitor and manage applications and application infrastructure.

