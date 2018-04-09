Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Stock Price

Headlines about TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TD Ameritrade earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7538874496306 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AMTD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.14. 1,878,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,636. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $32,663.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.66.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $967,849.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,234.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

