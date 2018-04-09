Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Stock Price

Media stories about Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aldeyra Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3172850452587 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of ALDX opened at $7.00 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 20.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company’s principal activities include raising capital and research and development activities. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of a treatment for diseases related to high levels of aldehydes.

