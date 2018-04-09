Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Share Price

Media stories about Allergan (NYSE:AGN) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allergan earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.9447326781868 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Allergan stock opened at $161.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56,263.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Allergan has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $256.80.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. research analysts forecast that Allergan will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGN. Vetr downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.97 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $214.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allergan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.02.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.42 per share, for a total transaction of $129,078.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.53 per share, with a total value of $503,349.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

