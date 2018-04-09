Copart (CPRT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Copart earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2451241401504 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Copart stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.89. 1,227,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copart has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $11,520.84, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens set a $54.00 target price on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

