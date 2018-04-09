Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Media stories about Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dell Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6035753701658 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:DVMT opened at $71.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54,849.60, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVMT shares. ValuEngine cut Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Gabelli assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $411,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

