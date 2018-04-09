Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

News stories about Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Essex Property Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3888152827165 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

ESS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,782. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.03 and a fifty-two week high of $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $16,006.85, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $241.99 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total transaction of $111,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $160,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

