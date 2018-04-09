GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News headlines about GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GoDaddy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1157601976999 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.33. 168,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,089. GoDaddy has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $10,052.47, a PE ratio of 142.52, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.47 million. research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $1,777,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,079.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Irving sold 50,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,750.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,698,000 shares of company stock valued at $809,605,669. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

