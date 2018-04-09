Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Stock Price

Media stories about OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OncoSec Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1429038397249 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONCS. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of ONCS stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,764. The stock has a market cap of $106.05, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.05. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor acquired 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

