Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wilhelmina Models (WHLM) Share Price

News headlines about Wilhelmina Models (NASDAQ:WHLM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wilhelmina Models earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.5664690120924 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ WHLM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wilhelmina Models has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel purchased 7,612 shares of Wilhelmina Models stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 917,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $81,903. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wilhelmina Models

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services.

