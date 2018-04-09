Atomera (ATOM) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News stories about Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atomera earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.6281583693195 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Atomera stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Rolf Stadheim purchased 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $136,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,208.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,467 shares of company stock worth $8,934 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

