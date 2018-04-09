Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Camping World (CWH) Stock Price

Media headlines about Camping World (NYSE:CWH) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Camping World earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7683630491264 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE CWH opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,709.00, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. Camping World has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $888.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.84 million. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 384.26% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $4,616,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

