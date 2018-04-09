Canadian National Railway (CNI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Media stories about Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian National Railway earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0116080572094 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54,758.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $85.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 24.62%. research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

