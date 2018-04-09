Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Stock Price

News headlines about Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cincinnati Bell earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.9660880197812 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE CBB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $22.20.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $427.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.31 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser acquired 3,000 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $386,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Wilson purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,757.55. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 51,723 shares in the company, valued at $747,397.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,450. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

