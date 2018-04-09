HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Media stories about HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HomeStreet earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8502725191153 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 186,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,367. The company has a market capitalization of $748.47, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.13 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Mason sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $204,761.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,082.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,414 shares of company stock worth $426,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-homestreet-hmst-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.