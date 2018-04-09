Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) Share Price

Press coverage about iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.4079869161374 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ CSJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 66,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,406. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

About iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

