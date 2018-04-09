Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News articles about Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trupanion earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9997092264814 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 639,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Trupanion from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $85,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,466.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $118,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,371,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,761,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $654,865. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

