Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Share Price

News coverage about Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anika Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5690405048481 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $670.78, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.73. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-anika-therapeutics-anik-share-price-updated.html.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.