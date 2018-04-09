Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price

News headlines about Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Biogen earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.8088454318565 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $395.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $433.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Guggenheim set a $400.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Biogen from $403.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.49.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,840. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $370.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54,509.13, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). Biogen had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $386,711.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total transaction of $1,922,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,631.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,128 shares of company stock worth $2,601,512 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

