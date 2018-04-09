Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Centene (CNC) Share Price

Media stories about Centene (NYSE:CNC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Centene earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1062490594462 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.28.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 412,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,067. The company has a market cap of $18,759.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. Centene has a 1 year low of $70.04 and a 1 year high of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Centene will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $490,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $911,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

