Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FibroGen (FGEN) Stock Price

Press coverage about FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FibroGen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.3052528929232 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $44.90 on Monday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $3,711.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.89.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The company had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,086 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $900,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,981,447 shares in the company, valued at $142,036,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,799 shares of company stock worth $22,937,028. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

