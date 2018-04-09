Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Liberty Global (LBTYA) Stock Price

Media stories about Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7739790232048 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Liberty Global has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $39.73.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-liberty-global-plc-class-a-lbtya-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.