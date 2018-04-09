Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media stories about Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Motorcar Parts of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 44.8872256841444 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPAA. BidaskClub lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 target price on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of MPAA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.62. 67,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joffe Selwyn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,691. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 6,612 shares of company stock valued at $140,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications.

