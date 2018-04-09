SecureWorks (SCWX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

Media coverage about SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SecureWorks earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.3677954326206 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.00 on Monday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.71 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SecureWorks (SCWX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.02” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-secureworks-scwx-stock-price-updated.html.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.