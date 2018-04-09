Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Share Price

Press coverage about Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vista Outdoor earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9425618642453 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $990.25, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.98 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The company's Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands.

