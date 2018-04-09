Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aptevo Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0763687373121 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. 35,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.67. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

In other news, insider Marvin L. White sold 100,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, commercialization and sale of oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company’s technology is the ADAPTIR (modular protein technology) platform.

