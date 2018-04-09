Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Arotech (ARTX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arotech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.5103155928702 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Arotech stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,951. Arotech has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Arotech had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arotech will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

In other Arotech news, Chairman Jon B. Kutler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.

