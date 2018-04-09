Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact 180 Degree Capital (TURN) Stock Price

Press coverage about 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 180 Degree Capital earned a daily sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.7844125409213 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TURN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,968. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

In other news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 14,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $27,457.92. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,537.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,459 shares in the company, valued at $741,378.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 77,693 shares of company stock worth $146,298 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp., formerly Harris & Harris Group, Inc, is a non-diversified management investment company operating as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by making venture capital investments. The Company specializes in making investments in companies commercializing and integrating products enabled by disruptive technologies mainly in the life sciences industry.

