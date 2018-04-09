Ultralife (ULBI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.10

Media stories about Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ultralife earned a news sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 39.0156557886767 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of -0.57. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

