Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given Daily News Impact Score of -0.06

Media headlines about Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Green Brick Partners earned a news impact score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5113274342297 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $10.85. 3,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,067. The stock has a market cap of $533.82, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.53. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris bought 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates in the real estate industry. The Company operates through two segments. The builder operations segment includes its controlled builders results, which include building and selling single-family detached homes and townhomes that are designed and built to meet local customer preferences, and the sale of lots.

