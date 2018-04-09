Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Time (TIME) Share Price

Press coverage about Time (NYSE:TIME) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Time earned a news impact score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 42.612967453183 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Time from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NYSE TIME opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Time has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Time Company Profile

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. The Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

