Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

Media stories about Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dr Pepper Snapple Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8163041657758 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE DPS opened at $118.60 on Monday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a twelve month low of $83.23 and a twelve month high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,317.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPS shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli raised Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

