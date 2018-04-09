Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media stories about Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle Entertainment earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.8549732192059 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PNK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 279,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,160. Pinnacle Entertainment has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $1,769.06, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $620.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.70 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. analysts expect that Pinnacle Entertainment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

