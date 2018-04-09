SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media stories about SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SandRidge Permian Trust earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.3982774573054 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. SandRidge Permian Trust has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.30.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 84.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SandRidge Permian Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

