Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Autoweb (AUTO) Share Price

Press coverage about Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Autoweb earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 44.6797581051531 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AUTO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,307. The company has a market cap of $38.96, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.57. Autoweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. equities analysts predict that Autoweb will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUTO shares. B. Riley lowered Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Autoweb from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

In other Autoweb news, EVP Kimberly Boren sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $53,200.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc, formerly Autobytel Inc, is an automotive marketing services company that assists automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the programs for online lead referrals, dealer marketing products and services, and online advertising programs and mobile products.

