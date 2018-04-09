The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Media stories about The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Bank of New York Mellon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.3266458959003 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BK opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50,840.86, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Vining Sparks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,204,103.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,764.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.67 per share, with a total value of $20,401,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

