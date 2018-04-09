Citizens (CIZN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media stories about Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.9378174043438 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of -0.42. Citizens has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $26.00.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-citizens-cizn-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services in Mississippi, the United States. The company offers demand deposits, and savings and time deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises secured and unsecured loans; letters of credit; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.