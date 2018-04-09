Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Statoil (NYSE:STO) Stock Price

News articles about Statoil (NYSE:STO) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Statoil earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8449342783974 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Statoil stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,364. Statoil has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $80,653.27, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Statoil (NYSE:STO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter. Statoil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.86%. sell-side analysts expect that Statoil will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Statoil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Statoil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Statoil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS cut shares of Statoil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Statoil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Statoil Company Profile

Statoil ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development and Production Norway; Development and Production International; Marketing, Midstream and Processing; and Other segments.

