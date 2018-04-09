Whole Foods Market (WFM) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whole Foods Market earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9907852214794 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Whole Foods Market stock remained flat at $$41.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. Whole Foods Market has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

